AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Final Phase Registration to Begin Tomorrow

The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to commence final phase registration for web counselling process of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/ AP EAMCET) 2021 from Thursday, 2 December 2021.

"Qualified and eligible Candidates of APEAPCET-2021 who have participated in first phase Counseling are informed to exercise their options afresh for the leftover seats now available and consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment, additional seats available in new colleges/courses," reads the official notification released by APSCHE.

Eligible candidates can register for the same on the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.