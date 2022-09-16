CUET UG Result 2022 Declared: Download From cuet.samarth.ac.in; Latest Updates

CUET UG Result 2022 is released on the website.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG Result 2022 on the website. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the results to be declared can finally check their scores online. The website that interested candidates should visit to check and download the CUET UG Result is cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is important to note that the results are already declared on the website so candidates should check them soon on the site.
To check and download the CUET UG Result 2022, candidates have to log in to their registered accounts on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. All the latest details are available on the mentioned website so the candidates should take a look at them. The NTA updates every detail on the site so that it is easier for the students to access.
The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2022 exam was officially conducted from 15 July to 30 August, as per the dates mentioned on the schedule.
One must keep their CUET UG Admit Card handy while downloading the result from the website. They are requested to fill in the login details correctly so that they can view the result.
Here are the steps that everyone needs to follow to check and download the CUET UG Result 2022:
Step 1: Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the active link that states CUET UG 2022 Result on the homepage of the official website.
Step 3: Key in your log-in details and verify with your admit card before clicking on submit.
Step 4: The CUET UG Result will open on the device.
Step 5: Check the scores and personal details carefully.
Step 6: Download the CUET result from the website to take a closer look at the details.
Step 7: Take a printout and save it for future reference.
