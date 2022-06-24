CLAT 2022: Final Answer Key Released, Result Expected Soon

CLAT 2022 answer key has been released, result is to be out soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities.
Candidates who appeared for the admission test of the National Law Universities can check and download their answer key from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Since the final answer key has been released, the results for CLAT 2022 can be expected to be out soon.
CLAT 2022 was conducted on 19 June at 131 exam centers across the country. Approximately 60,895 students registered for the exam and about 56,472 had given the exam. Candidates could carry their question booklet and a carbon copy of OMR sheets. The master question booklet and provisional answer keys were released on 20 June and the candidates were allowed to raise objections up to 3:30 pm on 21 June.
There were total 765 objections by the students at the consortium office on 57 out of 150 questions of CLAT UG and on 17 out of 120 questions of CLAT PG.
Several committees were appointed who examined these objections and on the basis of the recommendations, the consortium made changes to the preliminary answer key and released the final version.
Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the designated answer key link.
Fill in the required details for login.
The answer key will appear on the screen.
Tally the answers marked and calculate the score.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)