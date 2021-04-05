CMAT 2021 Answer Key Released, How to Calculate Percentile

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, 3 April, released the provisional answer keys along with the question papers with recorded responses of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 . Candidates can download it from CMAT’s official website: cmat.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can challenge the answer key by paying Rs 1,000 (non-refundable) per question as processing fee. This facility will be available from April 3 to April 5 (5:00 pm),” reads the official notice.
Candidates challenging the answer key can submit the fee using debit card, credit card, net banking and Paytm. Further, their challenges will be verified by subject experts. The official notification sates, “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final.”
CMAT 2021 final score will be calculated out of 400 marks. NTA will initially calculate the raw scores using the marking scheme. It will be further converted to percentile score.
Formula: 100 X {(No. of candidates appeared from your session with raw score equal to less than your score) ÷ (Total number of candidates appeared in your session)}.
