Rajasthan: Children Orphaned By COVID Will Now Get Free College Education Too

Rajasthan is all set to provide free education in colleges for children orphaned by COVID. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Rajasthan is all set to provide free education in colleges for children orphaned by COVID. They will also be provided free admission at college hostels, the Times of India reported.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given his approval to provide free education and hostel accommodation for 306 such students at government colleges.
The Chief Minister's Corona Assistance Scheme earlier had a provision to only provide free education to COVID orphans at government schools and residential school hostels till Class 12.
The scheme has now been expanded to provide free college education as well.
Earlier in May, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani had shared that as many as 577 children across the country have lost both their parents to COVID-19 between 1 April and 25 May alone.
(With inputs from Times of India)
