‘577 Children Orphaned Due to COVID Since 1 April’: Smriti Irani

A senior official told The Indian Express that the government has allotted Rs 10 lakh per district for the non-institutional care of these orphans.

The official said that the priority is to ensure that the children be retained in their family and community structures and not removed from these familiar set-ups, adding that the aim is to not let even one child slips through the cracks.

There are sufficient funds for the welfare of the children, who are under the protection of district authorities, a source told PTI.