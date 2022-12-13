WB TET 2022: Answer key to be Released Soon on wbbprimaryeducation.org

The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 was conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBPPE) on 11 December 2022. The board is expected to release the answer key soon. After the release of the answer key on the official website- wbbprimaryeducation.org, candidates who appeared for the exam can check the same and download it for future use.

The WB TET Exam 2022 was conducted for the students of primary classes from 1 to 5. The exam was conducted from 12 noon to 2:30 PM in a single shift. The candidates could register for the WB TET examination from 14 October 2022 and the registration window was closed on 3 November 2022.