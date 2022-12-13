WB TET 2022: Answer key to be Released Soon on wbbprimaryeducation.org

WB TET Answer Key 2022 to be released on the official website soon
(Photo: iStock)
The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 was conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBPPE) on 11 December 2022. The board is expected to release the answer key soon. After the release of the answer key on the official website- wbbprimaryeducation.org, candidates who appeared for the exam can check the same and download it for future use.
The WB TET Exam 2022 was conducted for the students of primary classes from 1 to 5. The exam was conducted from 12 noon to 2:30 PM in a single shift. The candidates could register for the WB TET examination from 14 October 2022 and the registration window was closed on 3 November 2022.
Visit the official website at wbbprimaryeducation.org
On the homepage, click on WB TET 2022 answer key link
WB TET 2022 answer key will appear on your screen
Download and check the answer key carefully.
Candidates must be informed that the answer key released will be provisional in nature and they will have enough time to raise objections before the final answer key is released on the official website.
The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of challenges submitted by the candidates against the provisional answer key. Based on the final answer key, the WB TET Result 2022 will be released for all candidates.
The Board has not yet announced any specific date for the release of WB TET Answer Key 2022.