CLAT 2021: Registration Ends Today, Here’s How to Apply

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will close the application window for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 on Saturday, 15 May.

Students willing to apply for the same can do it on CNLU’s official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for CLAT 2021 was 30 April 2021, which for further extended to 15 May in the view of the hardship faced by applicants due to lockdowns in several states and bank closure because of the raging pandemic.