CLAT 2021: Registration Ends Today, Here’s How to Apply

CLAT 2021: Last date to apply is 15 May. Image used for representation purpose.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will close the application window for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 on Saturday, 15 May.
Students willing to apply for the same can do it on CNLU’s official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Earlier, the last date to apply for CLAT 2021 was 30 April 2021, which for further extended to 15 May in the view of the hardship faced by applicants due to lockdowns in several states and bank closure because of the raging pandemic.
CLAT is a national-level entrance exam organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.
