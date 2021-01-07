CLAT 2021 Rescheduled to 13 June to Avoid Clash with CBSE Boards

In order to avoid a clash with CBSE Board Exams this year, the Common Law Admission Test 2021 test has been rescheduled to be conducted on 13 June instead of the earlier date on 9 May.

“The date for CLAT 2021 has been rescheduled to Sunday, 12 June 2021, from 2pm to 4pm. The UG and LLM exams shall be conducted on this date,” read the official notice.

Online applications for the law admission test have been released and candidates can file the forms on clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

All interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification available on clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in before filling the online form. For undergraduate admissions, candidates who have cleared Class 12 or would be appearing in 2021 can appear. For postgraduate admissions, a bachelor’s degree in law is mandatory