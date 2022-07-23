ISC Class 12 Result 2022 Likely To Be Declared on 24 July on cisce.org

Students who appeared for the ISC Class 12 boards must know that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said the students can expect the Indian School Certificate (ISC) result 2022 soon.

According to the Careers360, CISCE official said "the students can expect ISC 12th result 2022 on July 24, if not, the result will be announced on Monday, July 25."

However, the CISCE website is yet to update on the ISC Class 12 result 2022 date and time.