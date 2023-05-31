CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science & Commerce to Release Today; Know Time

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is gearing up to declare the HSC or Plus Two board exam results today, Wednesday, 31 May. As per the latest official details available, the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science and Commerce is scheduled to be released at 11 am on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the HSC or Plus Two board exams are requested to stay alert today if they want to go through their scores on time.

