CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science & Commerce to Release Today; Know Time

The CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science & Commerce will be released at 11 am today.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is gearing up to declare the HSC or Plus Two board exam results today, Wednesday, 31 May. As per the latest official details available, the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science and Commerce is scheduled to be released at 11 am on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the HSC or Plus Two board exams are requested to stay alert today if they want to go through their scores on time.
All concerned candidates should note that the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science and Commerce will be released on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. As of now, it is confirmed that the scores will be announced at 11 am on 31 May. Any changes in the HSC or Plus Two board exam results time will be informed earlier.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will update important information about the Class 12 results for Science and Commerce streams on its website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them.
The list of websites that the candidates should check to download the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 once released is mentioned below:
chseodisha.nic.in
orissaresults.nic.in
Approximately, 3.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams this year. It is important to note that candidates can go through their marks online today.
The physical copies of the results will be distributed later on. Concerned candidates will be notified about the date soon.
Here are the steps you must follow to download the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 for Science and Commerce online:
Go to the website - chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
Tap on the activated Plus Two result link on the homepage.
Enter your board exam roll number and other details to log in to your account.
The CHSE Odisha 12th Result will display on your screen.
Go through your scores and personal details mentioned on the Class 12 result properly.
Download the scorecard from the website and save a copy on your device.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)