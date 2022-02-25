RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table 2022 Out: Check Rajasthan Board Exam Dates

RBSE 10th and 12th exam time table released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Exam Time Table: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the time table for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022.
Rajasthan board students who are enrolled to appear for Class 10/12 exams can download the official exams date sheet from the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Here's the detailed time table of of RBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022.
31 March: English
05 April: Science
12 April: Mathematics
18 April: Social Science
22 April: Third language
25 April: Hindi
26 April: Vocational subjects
24 March: Psychology
25 March: Environmental Science
26 March: Public Administration
28 March: Physical Education
29 March: Music/ Dance
30 March: Sociology
01 April: Sanskrit literature, Sanskrit language
04 April: Geography, Accountancy, Physics
06 April: English
08 April: Hindi
11 April: History, Chemistry, Agricultural Chemistry, Business Studies
12 April: English Literature/ Typing (Hindi)
13 April: Mathematics
16 April: Biology, Economics, English, Shorthand Hindi, Agricultural Biology
18 April: Computer Science, Informatics Practices
19 April: Home Science
20 April: Philosophy, General Science
21 April: Political Science, Geology, Agriculture
22 April: Vocational Exams
23 April: Hindi literature, Urdu literature, Sindhi literature, Gujarati literature, Punjabi literature, Rajasthani literature, Persian literature, Prakrit language, Typing (English)
26 April: Painting
Check the official website of RBSE for further details about Class 10 and 12 board exams.
