CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Results To Be Out Soon, Check the Official Site

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to formally declare the results of its Class 10 and 12 board exams for the year 2022 soon. As per the latest updates, the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be released in the first week of May 2022. Since the week has already begun, the results will be out anytime soon. Candidates who had appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2022 can check their scores once it is released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE).