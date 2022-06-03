CG SOS Result 2022: Chhattisgarh CG Open Result Expected to Be Out Today

CG SOS result 2022 for classes 10 and 12 will be out today
Chhattisgarh State Open School, Raipur, CG SOS Results 2022 is likely to be released soon. The organisation will make the announcement for the same today, Friday, 3 June 2022.
The students who appeared for the open school exams are waiting for their results. As per the announcement by the CG Board official, sos.cg.nic.in result link will go live today for both CG Open School 10th and 12th results.
Students can check the results on the above-mentioned official websites or on results.cg.nic.in.
The link for the Chhattisgarh, CG SOS Results 2022 will be made available for the students at 12 noon today. No official announcement has been made for the exact time of the result declaration. As per the media reports, the result link can be available anytime after 12 noon.
The students who appeared for the Chhattisgarh, CG SOS open exams can check their results on sos.cg.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Other website includes websitesindiaresults.com.
The students are advised to check the CG 10th and 12th results on the official website only.
Visit the official websites at cgsos.co.in, sos.cg.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in
Candidates can enter their roll number or application number with their date of birth for login.
Click on the submit button.
CG SOS Result 2022 will appear on the screen as a scorecard.
Nearly 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the CG SOS 10th 12th Results 2022 which is likely to be declared today. Students can keep an eye on the website for more updates.
