CBSE Classes 10,12 Term 2 Admit Card 2022 to Release Soon, Know How to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct the Term-2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 between April and June 2022.

It is also to be noted that the board might soon officially release the admit cards for Term-2 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 on the official website.

The candidates who will be appearing for the examinations are requested to keep checking the official website to know when the admit cards will be released for the students to access.

As of now, no official announcements have been made regarding the final release time of the Term-2 board exams admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12.

The official websites that the students need to check to see if the admit cards are released are: cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will notify the students once the Term-2 board exams admit cards for Classes 10 and 12 are released on the websites.

CBSE Classes 10,12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022 Date

It is to be noted by the candidates that the CBSE Term-2 board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on 26 April 2022.

The board examinations for Class 10 students is scheduled to end on 24 May 2022. The exams for Class 12 students will end on 15 June 2022 as per the schedule.

Candidates should remember that the admit cards will be out on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in anytime shortly.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Cards for Classes 10 and 12: How to Download Hall Tickets

Here are a few steps that the candidates who are appearing for the CBSE Term-2 exams for Classes 10 and 12 have to follow to download the admit card once it is released:

Visit the official websites: cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Click on the link that states Class 10 or Class 12 Term-2 Admit Card on the homepage Enter all the credentials correctly that are required to log in to your account The CBSE Term-2 board exams admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 will appear on your screen Download the admit card from the official website Take a printout of the hall ticket and carry it to the examination centre on the exam date