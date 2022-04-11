AP EAPCET 2022: Registrations to Begin Soon, Exam to Be Held in May

AP EAPCET 2022 registrations are expected to begin today.
(Photo: The Quint)
The registration forms for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), which was earlier called APEAMCET, are expected to be released on the official website soon.
The AP EAPCET application form will also be available on the official website so the candidates can register there once the registrations begin.
The application process will take place online so the students should keep checking the official site – sche.ap.gov.in to know more about the process.
The official site contains all the latest updates and information so the applicants can check.
As per several media reports, it is to be noted by the prospective applicants that the AP EAPCET 2022 exam will be held in the month of May 2022.
Candidates should keep an eye on the official website – sche.ap.gov.in. to know about the exact exam date.
The AP EAPCET 2022 exam will be conducted on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Candidates interested to register for the AP EAPCET 2022 should remember this point.
The AP EAPCET 2022 is conducted for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses including BE, BTech, BTech (BioTech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech (Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes.
To know more about the examination, exam dates, registration dates and other details, candidates should constantly check the official website - sche.ap.gov.in.
