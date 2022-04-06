CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: Admit Card for Classes 10 and 12 Exams Expected Soon

CBSE Term 2 admit card to release soon.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release admit cards for Term 2 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 soon.
However, exact release date has not been announced by the board. Therefore, students who are enrolled to appear for board exams in academic year 2021-22 are advised to visit the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in for further updates about CBSE classes 10 and 12 admit card.
Visit the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in
Click on Class 10/Class 12 Term 2 admit card link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Log in with your user id and password
Your CBSE Class 10/ 12 admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it
Candidates appearing for CBSE Term 2 exam must note that their roll numbers will be same as their roll numbers in Term 1 exam.
Meanwhile, CBSE has also announced the extension of last date for online dispute redressal mechanism for Term 1 exams. "It has been informed by some schools that they were not able to apply within the due date hence, as a special measure CBSE is extending the last date till 20 April 2022 (Wednesday)," reads the circular released by CBSE.
