CBSE Extended the Last Date For Term 1 Result Revaluation 2022 to 19 April
Make sure the candidates submit their revaluation requests to schools by 19 April 2022.
As per the recent reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date of Term 1 revaluation and redressal. The CBSE schools can now submit their redressal and revaluation reports till 20 April 2022.
The students need to submit the questions they are raising objections for in writing, the school will then pass the complaint to the board through their online dispute redressal mechanism- School Request Submission for Resolution (SRSR Portal).
The students can raise objections for CBSE term 1 result revaluation at cbse.gov.in till 20th April.
CBSE Term 1 Revaluation: SRSR Portal
The schools must be informed that CBSE will not entertain any complaints, objections, or revaluation requests through any other mode other than the SRSR portal.
The requests made through fax, email, message, letter, etc. will not be accepted. The schools can make a joint report for all the complaints and evaluation requests and upload them on the SRSR portal.
CBSE Term 1 Revaluation: Notice
The official notice released by CBSE read as follows, "Some schools affiliated to the CBSE board have informed that they will not be able to apply by the due date. Thus, as a special measure, the board has decided to extend the final date till April 20, 2022 (Wednesday)."
CBSE Term 1 Result
The result for CBSE class 10 was declared on 11 March 2022 and on 19 March 2022 for class 12. The term 1 results for both the classes were not released online but were sent to school directly. This time a dispute resolution mechanism has been formed which will allow the schools to submit their feedback and any objections if need be.
