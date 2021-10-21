CBSE Term 1 Board Exams: Students Allowed to Change Exam City

CBSE Term 1: Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet of Term 1 board examinations for students of Classes 10 and 12 (academic year 2021-22).

On Wednesday, 20 October, the board released an important notice regarding the examination venue. The notice states that students who are not in the same city as their schools, will be allowed to request for a change in examination centre.

"It has come to the notice of the board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else. In view of the above, at an appropriate time CBSE will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre," said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Examination Controller, as quoted by The Hindu.