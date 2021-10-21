CBSE Term 1 Board Exams: Students Allowed to Change Exam City

Download CBSE Term 1 exam date sheet from cbse.gov.in
(Photo: The Quint)
CBSE Term 1: Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet of Term 1 board examinations for students of Classes 10 and 12 (academic year 2021-22).
On Wednesday, 20 October, the board released an important notice regarding the examination venue. The notice states that students who are not in the same city as their schools, will be allowed to request for a change in examination centre.
"It has come to the notice of the board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else. In view of the above, at an appropriate time CBSE will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre," said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Examination Controller, as quoted by The Hindu.
He further directed the schools to follow instructions given by the CBSE to forward the request to the board in an online system.
Therefore, students are advised to keep visiting CBSE's website for further updates regarding change in examination centre.
Earlier this year, CBSE announced its decision to divide board exams in two terms. The Term 1 exams will be followed by Term 2 or Term end exam, which are scheduled to take place in March-April 2022.
Term 1 exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQ), including case-based, and assertion-reasoning type MCQs, while term 2 exams will comprise of subjective type questions.
Each term exam will cover the rationalised syllabus of that specific term only (50 percent of the entire syllabus).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)