CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Schedule of Class 10, 12

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, 18 October, released the date sheet of Classes 10 and 12 (academic session 2021-22) Term 1 board exams.
Students of Classes 10 and 12, CBSE can download the official date sheet of the exams on the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in.
Class 10 Term 1 board exams (major subjects) are scheduled to commence from 30 November 2021, and will go on till 11 December.
Whereas, Term 1 board exams (major subjects) for class 12 students will be held from 01 to 22 December 2021.
The decision to conduct board exams in two terms was announced by CBSE earlier this year. As per the official notice, the 1st term exams will be followed by the term-end or Term 2 exams, which will be held in March-April 2022.
CBSE offers a total of 189 subjects (including Classes 10 and 12). To conduct the exams of all the subjects, CBSE would require around 40-45 days. Therefore, in order to avoid learning loss of students, the board has decided to split the subjects in two parts, i.e. major and minor subjects. "As major subjects are offered by almost all affiliated schools, hence, exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheet as done earlier," reads the official notice released by CBSE.
For minor subjects, CBSE will make group of schools offering these subjects and thus more than one paper would be conducted in the schools on a day, the notice added.
CBSE Term 1 board papers will be of 90 minutes each. In the view of winter season, the board has decided to start the exam at 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am.
