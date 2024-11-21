CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Out: How to Check Class 10, 12 Timetables at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Datesheet 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the timetable for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025. Students can check the date and time for classes organized by subject, on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE 10th and 12th exams will commence on 15 February. Class 10th students will begin with Communicative English/English Language and Literature from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while Class 12th exams will start with Entrepreneurship at the same time. Class 12 exams will take place in single shifts, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm, based on paper length.