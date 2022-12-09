CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Practical Exam Date Released; Know Latest Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 practical exams. It is important to note that the date sheet for theory papers is also expected to be declared soon by the board. As of now, only the practical exam dates of Classes 10 and 12 are out on the official website for candidates to download. One can download the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for practical exams from cbse.gov.in now.

As per the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 practical exams notice, the internal and practical exams will begin on 1 January 2023. It is important to note that the board has not announced an end date for the practical exams in the notice. To know more, one has to go through all the latest updates on cbse.gov.in.