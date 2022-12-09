CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Practical Exam Date Released; Know Latest Details Here

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for practical exams is released on the website.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 practical exams. It is important to note that the date sheet for theory papers is also expected to be declared soon by the board. As of now, only the practical exam dates of Classes 10 and 12 are out on the official website for candidates to download. One can download the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for practical exams from cbse.gov.in now.
As per the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 practical exams notice, the internal and practical exams will begin on 1 January 2023. It is important to note that the board has not announced an end date for the practical exams in the notice. To know more, one has to go through all the latest updates on cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE Practical Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 are set to start on 1 January 2023. Schools and institutions are asked to begin the preparations for the practical exams.
According to the latest details, the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 is likely to be released soon. One must check the practical exams notice properly before the dates for the theory papers are announced.
It is important to note that, unlike last year, CBSE 2023 exams will be conducted once. The date sheet for the same will be available soon on the website.
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to download the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for practical exams:
Go to the website - cbse.gov.in.
Click on the notice that states CBSE 2023 practical exams date on the homepage.
The date PDF will open on your screen.
Check the important dates and details mentioned on the notice.
Download it from the website to take a look at the date whenever required.
Save a copy of the notice or take a printout of the same for your reference.
