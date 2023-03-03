TISSNET Answer Key 2023 Releasing Today – Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

This year, TISS NET was conducted by the concerned authorities on 25 February 2023 from 2 pm to 3:40 pm. Once the TISS provisional answer key is out, candidates would be able to raise objections if they are not satisfied with any of the answers. The last date to challenge/object the TISS NET answer key 2023 is 8 March.

TISS NET is a national level entrance examination test held annually by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for candidates who want to pursue various postgraduate courses in the field of social sciences. Candidates who successfully qualify the TISS NET exam become eligible for getting admission into various TISS institutes of the country.