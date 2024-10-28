CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 Releasing Soon: How to Download the Hall Tickets?

advertisement
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 admit cards soon. However, the exact date is yet to be announced. The exam, which was originally scheduled for 1 December and later rescheduled to 15 December, will now be held on 14 December 2024. The board announced the date change due to conflicts with other competitive exams in some states and union territories.
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in, once they are released. The exam will be conducted in 136 cities, with the possibility of it being held on 15 December in cities with a high number of applicants.
To be eligible to take the CTET 2024 exam, candidates must bring their admit card and a valid government-issued ID, such as an Aadhar card or PAN card, to the exam hall. Candidates should carefully review their admit cards for accuracy, including details like their name, test center, and paper timings. Any errors should be reported to the authorities immediately.
The CTET 2024 exam will consist of two papers. Paper I, for teachers of classes I to V, will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Classes VI to VIII teachers will take Paper II from 9:30 am to 12 noon.
Candidates applying for both levels must appear for both papers. The CBSE advises candidates to refer to NCTE-approved syllabi and textbooks for their preparation.
Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the CBSE CTET Admit Card for December 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will be displayed.
Check the hall ticket carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)