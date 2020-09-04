CBSE Compartment Exams for Class 10, 12 Time Table: Details Here

The exams will be held from 22-28 September for Class 10, and 22-29 September for Class 12. The Quint CBSE Compartment Exams 2020: CBSE has released the dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 students. | (Photo: PTI) Education The exams will be held from 22-28 September for Class 10, and 22-29 September for Class 12.

Nearly 1,50,000 students of Class 10 and 87,000 Class 12 students will be appearing for the CBSE compartment exams this year. The exams are scheduled to be held from 22-28 September for Class 10, and 22-29 September for Class 12. The board also issued a set of guidelines for COVID-19 precautions alongside, stating the rules and regulations to be followed at the examination centres. Admit cards for the CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 have been released. Both private and regular candidates can download admit cards online from the official board website – cbse.nic.in.

Timetable for CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2020:

Timetable for CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams 2020:

CBSE 10, Class 12 Compartment Exam COVID-19 Guidelines

Some of the precautionary protocols include asking students to carry their own sanitiser and water in transparent bottles, maintaining strict physical distancing norms and asking parents to ensure their children are not COVID positive. Some other guidelines include following all instructions given in the admit cards and completing the practical examinations by 28 September 2020. You can access further details at https://cbse.nic.in.