Decision on CBSE Class-12 Exams Likely Today, Meeting Underway

The Education Ministry is likely to decide on the Class-12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations on Sunday, 23 May. A meeting with state Education ministers, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is currently underway.
According to The Indian Express, the CBSE is likely to conduct Class-12 Board examinations only for major subjects and has reportedly proposed two options for the same.
While the first option is to hold exams in the ‘existing format’ and at designated exam centres for the major subjects, the marks for other subjects will be calculated based on the performance in the major subjects, reported the newspaper, quoting sources.
As the second option, the CBSE has suggested that Class 12 students sit for the major subject exams in their own schools, instead of designated centres.
According to the Board, the major subjects are Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Political Science, Business Studies, Accountancy, Geography, Economics, and English.
In April, the Education Ministry had announced the cancellation of Class-10 CBSE exams and the postponement of the Class-12 exams due to surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Mamta Sharma, seeking directions to the Centre to cancel the Class-12 board exams, reported The Indian Express.
