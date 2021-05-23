Decision on CBSE Class-12 Exams Likely Today, Meeting Underway

While the first option is to hold exams in the ‘existing format’ and at designated exam centres for the major subjects, the marks for other subjects will be calculated based on the performance in the major subjects, reported the newspaper, quoting sources.

As the second option, the CBSE has suggested that Class 12 students sit for the major subject exams in their own schools, instead of designated centres.

According to the Board, the major subjects are Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Political Science, Business Studies, Accountancy, Geography, Economics, and English.