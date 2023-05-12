CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, Board Issues Circular

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for class 12 examinations 2023 on Friday, 12 May.

The board issued a circular saying, "The result of Class XII examination 2022-2023 has been declared today." It added that students can check their results on cbse.results.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in and results.nic.in.

Students can download their marksheets, migration certificates and other documents via DigiLocker.

The board said in its circular that the pass percentage of students of this batch is 87.33 percent, which is higher than the pass percentage of 83.40 percent in 2019 during the pre-Covid period.