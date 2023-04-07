'Hope To Inspire Other Women': IIM Students Who Bagged Highest Pay Packages

Originally from Sakkarachettipatty, a village in Tamil Nadu’s Salem, Ramya’s parents are farmers. She said, “My parents did not even know what an IIM was when I got a seat. It took me some time to explain to them and convince them to let me go.”

Ramya studied literature in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu and had marketing management as an extra subject. "That's when I discovered how interested I am in business. I started preparing for Common Entrance Test (CAT) in college. Even in school, math was my favourite subject but I also loved literature. On some days, I would end up reading a novel a day.”

It's not been an easy ride for Ramya. While her family was supportive of her dream to pursue an MBA, the finances had to be figured out. "My parents mostly cultivate sugarcane and turmeric. They could not afford the course so I decided to take a student loan. I was confident of being able to repay it in a few years,” said Ramya.