CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam 2021 Results Announced: Here's How to Check

CBSE announced the results of Class 10 board exams 2021 on 3 August 2021. This year, CBSE cancelled the board exams of Classes 10 and 12 in the view of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India. Results for the same were evaluated on the basis of a criteria devised by CBSE. 99.04 percent of total candidates were declared pass in CBSE Class 10 board exams.