Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10, 12 Out : Check Full Schedule Here

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023 for classes 10, 12 have been released on the official website. Steps to download time table here.
(Photo: iStock)
Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023 Released: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023 for 10th and 12th class examinations on the official website, biharboardonline.com.
All the students who are going to appear in the Bihar Board matric and intermediate examinations in 2023 can download and check the date sheet from the aforementioned website.
According to the Bihar Board Exams 2023 schedule released by the BSEB, the class 12 examination will be conducted from 1 to 11 February 2023 and the class 10 examination will be held from 14 to 22 February 2023.
The complete Bihar Board10th, 12th exams schedule 2023 is listed below.
The Bihar Board Chairman, Anand Kishore released the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023 yesterday, 9 December 2023 through an official press conference. Here is the full schedule.
Bihar Board 10th (Matric) Exam Starts: Tuesday, 14 February 2023.
Bihar Board 10th (Matric) Exam Ends: Wednesday, 22 February 2023.
Bihar Board 12th (Intermediate) Exam Starts: Wednesday, 1 February 2023.
Bihar Board 12th (Intermediate) Exam Ends: Saturday, 11 February 2023.
BSEB 12th Class Practical Exam Admit Card Release Date: 19 December 2022.
BSEB 12th Class Practical Exam Admit Card Download Last Date: 9 January 2023.
BSEB 12th Class Theory Exam Admit Card Release Date: 16 January 2023.
BSEB 12th Class Theory Exam Admit Card Download Last Date: 31 January 2023.
Go to the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.com.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Click on the direct link for downloading BSEB 10, 12 Class Date Sheet 2023 against the date 9/12/2023.
A PDF file will be downloaded on your computer.
Open the file and check the Bihar Board 10, 12 exam dates 2023.
Download, save, and print out the BSEB 10, 12 class time table 2023 for future reference.