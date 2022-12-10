Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10, 12 Out : Check Full Schedule Here

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023 Released: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023 for 10th and 12th class examinations on the official website, biharboardonline.com.

All the students who are going to appear in the Bihar Board matric and intermediate examinations in 2023 can download and check the date sheet from the aforementioned website.

According to the Bihar Board Exams 2023 schedule released by the BSEB, the class 12 examination will be conducted from 1 to 11 February 2023 and the class 10 examination will be held from 14 to 22 February 2023.

The complete Bihar Board10th, 12th exams schedule 2023 is listed below.