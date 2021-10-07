CBSE Board Exams 2022: Term 1 Date Sheet Expected Soon, Exam in Nov-Dec 2021

CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Earlier this year, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it will conduct board exams of Classes 10 and 12 (academic session 2021-22) in two terms. As per the notification released earlier, the 1st term exam is scheduled to take place in the month of November-December 2021, while the term-end or Term 2 exam will be held in the month of March-April 2022.

The CBSE is expected to release the Term 1 examination schedule soon. Students of classes 10 and 12 will be able to check the exam dates (date sheet) on CBSE's official website: cbse.gov.in.