CBSE Board Exams 2022: Term 1 Date Sheet Expected Soon, Exam in Nov-Dec 2021

CBSE Term 1 board exams to be conducted in November-December 2021
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Earlier this year, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it will conduct board exams of Classes 10 and 12 (academic session 2021-22) in two terms. As per the notification released earlier, the 1st term exam is scheduled to take place in the month of November-December 2021, while the term-end or Term 2 exam will be held in the month of March-April 2022.
The CBSE is expected to release the Term 1 examination schedule soon. Students of classes 10 and 12 will be able to check the exam dates (date sheet) on CBSE's official website: cbse.gov.in.
The notification further stated the question paper of Term 1 exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQ), including case-based, and assertion-reasoning type MCQs. The duration of the test will be 90 minutes.
The CBSE also stated that each term exam will cover the rationalised syllabus of that specific term only (50 percent of the entire syllabus).
Visit CBSE's official website: cbseacademic.nic.in
Go to 'Curriculum' and click on 'Term-wise Curriculum 2021-22'
Click on link 'Term wise Secondary/Senior Secondary Curriculum'
Links of all subjects will appear on your screen
Click on the link of the subject(s) you want to check the syllabus for
Syllabus will appear on your screen
Download and save it for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)