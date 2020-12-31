CBSE 2021 Board Exams From 4 May, Results by 15 July: Pokhriyal
Dr Pokhriyal also said that CBSE practicals will begin from 1 March 2021.
Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 31 December, declared that CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held from 4 May to 10 June 2021.
“We have decided that class 10 and 12 board exams will be held from 4 May and I am confident that they these exams will be wrapped up by 10 June, 2021.”Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Education Minister.
Speaking on a live, Dr Pokhriyal also said the board will try its best to get answer scripts checked on time, while adding that he expects results for these board exams to be declared by 15 July.
“We will try to wrap up the checking of answer scripts on time and results should be declared by 15 July.”Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Education Minister.
He also added that CBSE practicals will begin from 1 March.
Pokhriyal had previously said that the CBSE board exams 2021 will not be conducted in the months of January and February, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBSE to Release Datesheet Soon
In a separate statement, CBSE said that schools will be allowed to conduct practical, project and internal assessment of class 12 students, from 1 March 2021 to “the last date of conduct of theory examination of the same class.”
The statement also added that the same dates would be applicable for students of class 10.
CBSE also said that a detailed date sheet will be “issued soon” for classes 10 and 12.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.