GATE 2024 Admit Card Released: Important Dates & Steps To Download

GATE 2024 Admit Card Out: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the admit cards or hall tickets for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering or GATE 2024 today on 4 January 2024 on the website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The candidates can download hall tickets from the website using personal details.

The exam is scheduled for 3, 4, 10, and 11 February 2024. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates can check details of their exam centers, cities, paper timing, reporting time, and exam day guidelines on the admit card. Check the important dates below and the steps to download the GATE 2024 admit card.