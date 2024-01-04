GATE 2024 Admit Card Released: Important Dates & Steps To Download

GATE 2024 admit card release date.
GATE 2024 Admit Card Out: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the admit cards or hall tickets for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering or GATE 2024 today on 4 January 2024 on the website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The candidates can download hall tickets from the website using personal details.
The exam is scheduled for 3, 4, 10, and 11 February 2024. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates can check details of their exam centers, cities, paper timing, reporting time, and exam day guidelines on the admit card. Check the important dates below and the steps to download the GATE 2024 admit card.
GATE 2024 Examinations - 03, 04 and 10, 11 February 2024
Candidate's response available in the Application portal- 16th February 2024
Answer keys release date- 21st February 2024
Submission of challenges on Answer Keys - 22nd to 25th February 2024
GATE 2024 Results- 16th March 2024
Scorecard Available for Download - 23rd March 2024
Visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in,
On the homepage, open the GATE admit card tab.
You will have to enter your credentials to log in.
Check the details on the admit card carefully and download the admit card.
Make sure to read the guidelines carefully and get a hardcopy of the hall ticket.
