IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Registration Date, Exam Details Here

Educational Qualification: The Agniveervayu aspirants must have passed the Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination from any listed Education Board with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

The aspirants must have two years of vocational course from Education Boards listed with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

Candidates can also have a three years of Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course)

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the Agniveervayu recruitment must be between 17.5 to 21 years