CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022 Declared: How To Check & Download?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 12th Compartment Result 2022 today, 7 September 2022. Candidates can check their results from the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, by using their personal login credentials like roll number, admit card ID, and more.

CBSE declared the 12th Class results on 22 July 2022. Candidates who could not clear the exam appeared in the compartment exam 2022. The CBSE 12th Class compartment exams were held from 23 August 2022. Learn more about how to check the CBSE 12th Class compartment result 2022.