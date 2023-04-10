AP Inter Results 2023 Date: Results to be Out Soon On bie.ap.gov.in

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, had conducted the BIEAP Inter Exam 2023 and the exam have been concluded successfully. Now the candidates await the AP Inter Results 2023. Lakhs of candidates had appeared for the exam and the AP Intermediate 1st year exams were held between 15 March 15 to 3 April 2023 while the AP inter 2023 2nd year exams were conducted between 16 March to 4 April 2023.

BIEAP Inter exam 2023 was conducted in a single shift between 9 AM to 12 noon and candidates had to follow the COVID-19 guidelines mentioned on the admit card. Let's have a look at the expected date for AP Inter result 2023 and the steps to download the result.