PSEB Date Sheet 2022 Released: Check Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Schedule PSEB Date Sheet 2022 for Class 10,12 announced: Check exam dates here. Raajwrita Dutta Education Published: PSEB Date Sheet 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 out on the website. (Photo: iStock)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the class 10 and class 12 Term 2 examination date sheets on the official website for the students.

Candidates appearing for the Term 2 exams of class 10 and class 12 can check their respective exam schedules on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

The students can also check other related information and the latest updates on the PSEB class 10 and class 12 examinations on the official website of the board.

Due to COVID-19 last year, the offline examinations of classes 10 and 12 were cancelled by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The results of the candidates were based on the internal assessment marks.

However, this year the PSEB classes 10 and 12 exams will be conducted and the date sheet is out on the website.

Candidates appearing for the PSEB Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 examinations are requested to download the date sheet from the website so that they can refer to it whenever required.

PSEB Date Sheet 2022 for Class 10,12: Exam Dates

It is to be noted by the candidates that the Term 2 date sheet has been released for the theory papers.

As per the latest schedule, the PSEB Class 10 examination will begin on 24 April 2022 and end on 19 May 2022.

According to the schedule on the website, the PSEB class 12 examination will be held from 22 April to 23 May 2022. Candidates are requested to remember these important exam dates.

PSEB Class 10,12 Date Sheet 2022: How to Download

Here are the steps that the candidates can follow to download the PSEB class 10 and class 12 Term 2 date sheet 2022: Click on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

Find the Date Sheet tab on the homepage and click on it

The PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 pdf will be displayed on the screen of your device

Download the pdf from the website

Take a printout of the timetable for your reference

Students are requested to keep checking the official website of the PSEB for all the latest information regarding the board examinations.