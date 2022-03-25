PSEB Date Sheet 2022 Released: Check Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Schedule

PSEB Date Sheet 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 out on the website.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the class 10 and class 12 Term 2 examination date sheets on the official website for the students.
The students can also check other related information and the latest updates on the PSEB class 10 and class 12 examinations on the official website of the board.
However, this year the PSEB classes 10 and 12 exams will be conducted and the date sheet is out on the website.
Candidates appearing for the PSEB Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 examinations are requested to download the date sheet from the website so that they can refer to it whenever required.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the Term 2 date sheet has been released for the theory papers.
According to the schedule on the website, the PSEB class 12 examination will be held from 22 April to 23 May 2022. Candidates are requested to remember these important exam dates.
Here are the steps that the candidates can follow to download the PSEB class 10 and class 12 Term 2 date sheet 2022:
Click on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in
Find the Date Sheet tab on the homepage and click on it
The PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 pdf will be displayed on the screen of your device
Download the pdf from the website
Take a printout of the timetable for your reference
The board keeps updating about all the changes on the official site for the students to take note of.