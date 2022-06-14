Haryana Board 10th,12th Results 2022 To Be Released on 15 June: Details Here

BSEH 10th,12th Results 2022 will be released on 15 June 2022.
The Haryana Board 10th and 12th examination results will not be released today, Tuesday, 14 June 2022, Haryana Board chairperson, Jagbir Singh, confirmed. The board is expected to release the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. It may be noted that this year, the Haryana Board Exams for Classes 10th and 12th were held offline.
Candidates who had appeared for the exams should keep checking the official website so that they are updated with the latest details about the result. The website where the Haryana Board will release the 10th and 12th Results 2022 is bseh.org.in.
All candidates must note that the results will not be released today, Tuesday, 14 June 2022. It will most likely release tomorrow, Wednesday, 15 June 2022.
Approximately 668,000 students had enrolled for the Haryana Board's Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. For all the other updates on the BSEH Classes 10 and 12 Results 2022, one can visit the official website – bseh.org.in.
Let's take a look at a few simple steps that candidates need to follow to download the Haryana Board 10th,12th Results 2022, once they are announced by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH):
Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH): bseh.org.in.
Click on the Haryana Board 10th,12th Result 2022 link that is activated on the homepage.
Enter your login details correctly to view the result and click on submit.
The BSEH 10th,12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout.
