BSEB STET Results 2023 Most Likely To Be Released Today; Details Here

The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test, STET Result 2023 for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is most likely to be released today, 18 September 2023. However, the organization has not made any official statement regarding the result's date and time. The BSEB STET Answer Key 2023 for the exams conducted between September 4 and September 15 has been released.

Candidates who registered for the Bihar STET 2023 exam could access the official website at bsebstet.com to download the answer key and were allowed to raise objections till 16 September, 4 PM. Candidates had to support their objections with a few valid documents and a fee of Rs Rs. 50 for each question.

The Bihar STET answer key for 2023 has been made available for the subjects of dance, physical education, and philosophy. The answer keys for the remaining subjects will be posted soon.