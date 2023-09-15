BPSC 67th Mains Result Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Steps To Download Here

Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC released the BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 yesterday, 14 September 2023. Candidates who appeared for the mains examination can enter their roll numbers on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC main examination was conducted on 30 and 31 December 2022 and 7 January 2023 in Patna. A total of 2104 candidates qualified for the examination. Candidates who appeared and cleared the examination are now eligible to appear for the interview round. The commission will soon update the dates for the interview round on the website.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up 1052 posts in the organization. A total of 11,607 candidates were declared qualified for the BPSC 67th Main examination. Candidates can check the official website of BPSC for any more updates.