'His Siblings Fear School Now’: Kin of Boy Beaten to Death, Allegedly by Teacher

The deceased’s mother Meenakshi told The Quint that along with his younger siblings, Anushka (9), and Mukul (11), Prince too left for school at 7.05 am that day after taking a bath like they usually did.

“I do not remember what I spoke to him last about. Nobody imagines that their child will go to school and not return,” she said, as she fought tears.

Both Devdutt and Meenakshi are daily wagers.

That day at 12.50 pm, Devdutt got a call from school. “The teacher, who beat up my son, called to say that Prince was unwell. At that time, I didn’t know that Prince had been beaten up by this teacher.”

Devdutt rushed to school where he found Prince unconscious. “He was covered in vomit, and with injury marks all over his body. I cleaned his face with my handkerchief,” he claimed.

That’s when the family’s struggle of looking for a hospital began. Prince’s father alleged that the local hospital said they aren’t equipped to handle this case and didn’t admit him.