BSEB 10th Board Exam Result Out on 5 April, Here’s How to Check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result of Class 10/madhyamik exam on Monday, 5 April, at 3:30 PM. Students who appeared for the same can check their result from board’s websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com.
Class 10th (matric) exam was conducted from 17 to 24 February across 1,525 exam centres in Bihar.
Candidates appeared in the exam should score at least 30 percent marks in each theory exam, and 40 percent in each practical exam in order to qualify the exam.
This year, around 16.84 lakh students registered for the BSEB matric examination. Answer key for the same was released on 20 March 2021, reported Hindustan Times.
Published: undefined