BSEB 10th Board Exam Result Out on 5 April, Here’s How to Check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result of Class 10/madhyamik exam on Monday, 5 April, at 3:30 PM. Students who appeared for the same can check their result from board’s websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com.

Class 10th (matric) exam was conducted from 17 to 24 February across 1,525 exam centres in Bihar.