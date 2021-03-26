BSEB Class 12 Exam Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday, 26 March, declared the result of the Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations.
Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can check their result on the board’s official websites: onlinebseb.in, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
As per the reports, around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for intermediate exam.
A total of 78.04 percent students passed in Bihar board Class 12 exam.
Candidates need to score at least 33 percent marks in order to pass the intermediate board examinations. Additionally, they also need to score passing marks in each subject.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined