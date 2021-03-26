BSEB Class 12 Exam Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday, 26 March, declared the result of the Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can check their result on the board’s official websites: onlinebseb.in, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

As per the reports, around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for intermediate exam.