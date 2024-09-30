Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Deadline for Registration Extended; Details Here

advertisement
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for online registration for Class 10 exams to 9 October 2024. Schools can visit the official website of the board to complete the registration process. The website that you must visit to complete the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025 registration is secondary.biharboardonline.com. All candidates are requested to finish the necessary steps on time if they wish to appear for the upcoming exam.
Concerned students must keep their documents ready before filling out the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025 registration form. You can check the rules and the latest announcements on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. Make sure to read the details carefully before filling out the form. Recheck all the details and then submit the registration form to avoid confusion later on.
“The online examination form of the students will be filled by the heads of the respective schools through the website secondary.biharboardonline.com till the extended date 09.10.2024,” mentioned the notice. However, the last date to pay the application fee is 6 October 2024.
All concerned students should remember the important dates carefully. You can contact the officials in case of any queries.
The exam date, time, and other important details will be available on the official website. You can check them whenever you want and prepare for the exam accordingly.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to finish the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025 registration:
Visit the website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Click the option "Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Registration" on the homepage.
Register yourself to access the form.
Fill out the details and upload the documents.
Review the information and pay the application fee online.
Click on submit after completing all the steps carefully.
You can download the form from the website.
Candidates can save a printout of the registration form and refer to it whenever required.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)