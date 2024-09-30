Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Deadline for Registration Extended; Details Here

Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for online registration for Class 10 exams to 9 October 2024. Schools can visit the official website of the board to complete the registration process. The website that you must visit to complete the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025 registration is secondary.biharboardonline.com. All candidates are requested to finish the necessary steps on time if they wish to appear for the upcoming exam.

Concerned students must keep their documents ready before filling out the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025 registration form. You can check the rules and the latest announcements on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. Make sure to read the details carefully before filling out the form. Recheck all the details and then submit the registration form to avoid confusion later on.