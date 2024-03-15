NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card To Release Today At natboard.edu.in; Exam On 18 March

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the NEET-MDS 2024 on 15 March 2024, Friday. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website through their login credentials.

The exam has been scheduled for March 18 whereas the results will be announced on 18 April 2024.

The exam will be held online. Candidates are required to answer questions in two parts. Part A of the exam contains 100 questions while Part B contains 140 questions. The exam will be held for 3 hours from 9 am to 12 pm. Every correct answer will be awarded 4 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.