GATE 2024 Scorecard: Release Date, Validity, Last Date, and Steps To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bangalore announced GATE 2024 Result on Saturday, 16 March 2024 on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates who have qualified the GATE exam must note down that their scorecards will be released on 23 March 2024. The last date to download the GATE scorecard is 1 January 2025.

Candidates must remember that they can download the GATE scorecard free of cost from 23 March to 31 May only, after which they have to pay an amount of Rs 500. GATE scores are valid for a period of three years, and right now the scorecards will be released for only successful candidates. Candidates who failed to qualify GATE 2024 will have to wait a little longer for the scorecards.