CUET UG Result 2023: Final Answer Key To Be Released Soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result and Final Answer Key 2023 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the CUET UG Result 2023 anytime soon now. If reports are to be believed, the results will be announced in the month of July on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the result, NTA is anticipated to issue the CUET UG Final Answer Key 2023 for candidates to check their scores.

This year, the CUET examination concluded on 23 June 2023. The results are likely to be out 15 days post the last date of examination. Once released, candidates can check the CUET UG final answer key by following the below mentioned steps.