APSC Junior Manager Admit Card Out: Direct Link & Steps To Download Hall Ticket

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has officially issued the APSC Junior Manager Admit Card 2023 on the official website, apsc.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the APSC Assistant Manager Exam 2023 can download and check their hall tickets by using their personal login credentials like name, roll number, and date of birth on the aforementioned website.

The APSC Assistant Manager Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned authorities on 24 September across different examination centers of the state.

The APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill up 215 vacancies of Junior Manager in Electrical department and 16 IT posts in Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).