APSC Junior Manager Admit Card Out: Direct Link & Steps To Download Hall Ticket

APSC Junior Manager Exam Admit Card 2023 Released. Details here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has officially issued the APSC Junior Manager Admit Card 2023 on the official website, apsc.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the APSC Assistant Manager Exam 2023 can download and check their hall tickets by using their personal login credentials like name, roll number, and date of birth on the aforementioned website.
The APSC Assistant Manager Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned authorities on 24 September across different examination centers of the state.
The APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill up 215 vacancies of Junior Manager in Electrical department and 16 IT posts in Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).
Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for APSC Junior Manager Admit Card 2023.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your APSC Junior Manager Hall Ticket will show up.
Read all the details carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
Direct Link To Download the APSC Junior Manager Admit Card 2023
Candidates who will be selected for the posts of APSC Junior Manager Posts 2023 will get a pay scale of Rs 25,000 to Rs 92,000.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 20 Sep 2023,09:39 AM IST