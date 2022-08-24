ADVERTISEMENT

AP TET Exam 2022 Answer Key Released: How To Download, Direct Link Here

AP TET 2022 answer key, question papers, and response sheets released on aptet.apcfss.in. Here's how to check.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
AP TET Exam 2022 Answer Key Released: How To Download, Direct Link Here
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022 Answer Key has been released by the Department of School Education in the Andhra Pradesh government. Candidates who had appeared for the AP TET Exam 2022 can check their tentative scores from the AP TET 2022 answer key. Besides the answer key, AP TET question papers and response sheets have also been published on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in, for the reference of the candidates.

The AP TET exam is conducted for the aspirants of various teaching posts across the state. This year, the AP TET Exam 2022 was conducted from 6 August to 21 August 2022. According to different media reports, it is likely that the AP TET 2022 Result will be declared soon, probably in the second or third week of September.

Candidates must remember that the AP TET 2022 Answer Key is provisional and can be challenged by them if they are not satisfied with the answers. Once all the challenges are addressed, a final answer key will be uploaded on the official website.

AP TET 2022 Result (Direct Link): How To Download & Check

Candidates who want to check their AP TET 2022 scores and match their answers with the answer key must follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the offical website – aptet.apcfss.in

  • Go to the direct AP TET 2022 Answer Key link on the home page

  • A candidate login page will appear on the screen

  • Enter your login credentials like application/registration number and password

  • Hit the 'login' option

  • The AP TET 2022 Answer Key will show up on the computer screen

  • Check the provisional answer key and match your answers to calculate the scores

  • Download, save, and print out a copy for future reference

