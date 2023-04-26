AP Inter Results 2023 Date Out: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Result Today at 5 pm

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2023 Date: The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Inter Results 2023 for 1st and 2nd year today on 26 April 2023, 5 pm on the official websites, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in.

Candidates who appeared in the AP Inter final exam can download and check their result by following the below mentioned steps.

This year, the AP Inter 1st year were conducted from 15 March to 3 April while the AP Inter 2nd year were held from 16 March to 4 April.

Besides, the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results, BIEAP will also announce the AP Inter 2023 vocational courses results today. Candidates can download and check the same by using their personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth.